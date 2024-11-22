TD Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 418,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 121,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

