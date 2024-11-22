Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Trading 9.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.88 ($0.05). 1,150,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 662,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.04).
Tavistock Investments Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £21.69 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tavistock Investments news, insider Brian Raven bought 830,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,200 ($41,797.81). 63.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile
Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tavistock Investments
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.