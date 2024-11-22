Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at TD Cowen

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

NYSE:TGT opened at $121.66 on Thursday. Target has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Target by 234.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

