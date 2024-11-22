Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.10. 4,657,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,012. Target has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $2,403,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $193,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Target by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.