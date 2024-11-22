Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $121.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Target has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

