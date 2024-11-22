Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Hold”

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

