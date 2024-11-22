Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 10,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TNDM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.81. 1,227,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
