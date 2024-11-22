Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Raised to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
