Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Raised to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

About Swiss Re

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

