Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $170.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 17,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

