Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SNRE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sunrise Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Sunrise Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SNRE opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Sunrise Communications has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

