Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Acquires $207,924.60 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 54,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,924.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 302,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,085.20. This represents a 22.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Akbar Mohamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Akbar Mohamed acquired 50,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,097,000 after acquiring an additional 611,452 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $30,783,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. Guggenheim lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

