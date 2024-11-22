SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.29 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, SUNDOG has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $143.12 million and approximately $66.29 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUNDOG token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUNDOG alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,528.31 or 0.99675255 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,937.51 or 0.99071453 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SUNDOG

SUNDOG was first traded on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,635 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.1509464 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $57,539,969.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUNDOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUNDOG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.