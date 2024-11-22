SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

