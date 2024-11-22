Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Studio Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

