Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $211.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $162.45 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

