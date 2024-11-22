Studio Investment Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2,451.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 55,546 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 100,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.05 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

