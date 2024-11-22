Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 23,773 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 460.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 484,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 73,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,276,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.40 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

