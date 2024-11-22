Stuart M. Sloan Sells 532,486 Shares of CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Stock

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Sloan sold 532,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $53,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,067,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,795.60. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

CERO opened at $0.24 on Friday. CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.