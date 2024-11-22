StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.90. StoneCo shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 2,313,859 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in StoneCo by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,741,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,823,000 after buying an additional 5,195,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,422,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,530 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,695,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in StoneCo by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,558 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 2,445.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,287,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

