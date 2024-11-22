StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Trading Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

