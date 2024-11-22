STF Management LP Sells 1,304 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

STF Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.00 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

