STF Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

STF Management LP decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $189,055,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,159,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $193,727,000 after acquiring an additional 420,382 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $168.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.49.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

