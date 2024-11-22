STF Management LP Has $981,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

STF Management LP lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 581.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CSX by 58.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,336,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,596,000 after buying an additional 858,387 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 38,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

CSX Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.