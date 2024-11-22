STF Management LP Has $285,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

STF Management LP decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 315,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,249 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock opened at $314.86 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.71 and its 200-day moving average is $272.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.54.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

