STF Management LP Has $1.95 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

STF Management LP lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,197,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

HON stock opened at $225.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

