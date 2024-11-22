STF Management LP Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

STF Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.5 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $198.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

