Stephen R. Tritch Sells 3,533 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $131,003.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,087.96. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Koppers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $37.78 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $765.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Koppers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Koppers by 83.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

