Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SDST. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDST opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. Stardust Power has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $28.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

