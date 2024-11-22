Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 5,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 22,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.