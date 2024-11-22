SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Cut by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.