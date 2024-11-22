Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1612000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

