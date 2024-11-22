Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Director Sells $102,794.16 in Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) Director Edward R. Hirshfield sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $102,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,716.48. This represents a 33.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Soluna Price Performance

NASDAQ SLNH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 248,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,904. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.93. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Soluna during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Soluna during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soluna during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Featured Articles

