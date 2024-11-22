Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

SQM traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.45 and a beta of 1.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 204.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 47.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

