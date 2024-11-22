Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Bank of America cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.23.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.3 %

SNOW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,272,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 26.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 372.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 226,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after buying an additional 178,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

