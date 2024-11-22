Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,593,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $114.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

