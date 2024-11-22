Smithfield Trust Co Buys 233 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,682,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,396,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,362,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $512.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

