Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 218 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

