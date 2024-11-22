Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.45 and last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 64596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.17.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.95%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

