Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silence Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 219.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 321,300 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 71.8% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 208,029 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 587,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 80,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

