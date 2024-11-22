Sidoti Csr Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for HTCR

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Up 4.8 %

HTCR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Stories

