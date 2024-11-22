Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Williams Trading lifted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Shoe Carnival Stock Performance
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.26%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
