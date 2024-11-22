Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.62. Sharp shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 21,230 shares changing hands.

Sharp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

About Sharp

(Get Free Report)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.