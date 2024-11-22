Sharing Services Global (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Shares Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Sharing Services Global Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About Sharing Services Global

(Get Free Report)

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Health and Wellness Products and Other segments. It's products portfolio comprises health and wellness products, which includes Elevate MAX Happy Coffee, an Arabic coffee drink; XanthoMax Happy Caps, an encapsulated wellness supplement; KetoCre, a ketogenic creamer designed to support keto diet; Elevate ZEST Happy + Lemonade, a nootropic blend with a smooth lemonade twist; and ElevaciTea Georgia Peach and ElevaciTea Vanilla Chai, a flavored southern-style tea product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Services Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Services Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.