Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $470.00 and last traded at $450.15, with a volume of 32736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.05.

Specifically, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $402.00 per share, with a total value of $42,612.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,416. This trade represents a 3.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEZL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Sezzle Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 8.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day moving average is $140.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle during the third quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sezzle by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

