Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Seven & i Stock Performance
Shares of Seven & i stock remained flat at 15.71 during trading on Thursday. 44 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018. Seven & i has a 12-month low of 6.67 and a 12-month high of 16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 13.57.
About Seven & i
