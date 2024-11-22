Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Seven & i Stock Performance

Shares of Seven & i stock remained flat at 15.71 during trading on Thursday. 44 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018. Seven & i has a 12-month low of 6.67 and a 12-month high of 16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 13.57.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

