Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. 322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Servotronics Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.03 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Servotronics news, insider James C. Takacs sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $43,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at $164,568.15. This represents a 21.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,344 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.72% of Servotronics worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company's stock.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

