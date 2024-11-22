Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. 322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.
Servotronics Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.03 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Activity at Servotronics
In other Servotronics news, insider James C. Takacs sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $43,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at $164,568.15. This represents a 21.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Servotronics
About Servotronics
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
