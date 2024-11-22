Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $39.19 on Thursday. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $14,819,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $718,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

