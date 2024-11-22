Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

