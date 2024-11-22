Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Herc worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Herc by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,880 shares of company stock worth $3,342,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $217.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

