Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $9.51 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 3.00% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $299.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

